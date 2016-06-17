Osiah – Terror Firma album review

Spewing forth from darkest North-east England, Osiah are boldly redefining deathcore with their debut full-length.

Describing their sound as “an immortalising disease” capable of making humanity implode, the band have carefully conceived 10 tracks of molten filth combining crushing brutality with startling technical intricacy. From the glorious guttural bellows on opener Hellbound to the final echoing refrain of H.V, the path to this aural apocalypse is one of ferocious intent.

Downtuned guitars erupt from a continuous barrage of rumbling breakdowns on tracks like Street Justice and Brokden, while the enamel-peeling vocals that have become synonymous with this genre reign during Dethronement Of Gods. What really injects the unexpected, though, are the frequent and jarring shifts in tempo; alongside pounding drums, machine-gun-fire riffs and sporadic melodic nuances, the altered dynamics allow these guys to carve this nightmarish soundscape. One listen to this seething effort confirms that Osiah have been reborn through hate – and it’s a joy to behold.