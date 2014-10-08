Nick Cave: 20,000 Days On Earth

For an artform crackling with fascinating characters, the rock documentary is often a surprisingly pedestrian affair, with very few transcending their own boundaries to become truly great cinema. But there are exceptions – Sympathy For The Devil and its ilk. So trust old Nick and directors Iain Forsythe and Jane Pollard to step up and present something as beautiful, dark, weird and wonderful as his own songs.

At the bare bones, we follow the wolfish Cave, with his Jack Skellington frame, as he prepares to create the Bad Seeds’ 2013 album Push The Sky Away. But it takes on a dreamlike quality thanks to the fictional conceit that everything you see takes place in one day, his 20,000th.

Gorgeously shot, studio and live footage is only a third of the story as he opens up to a psychoanalyst, delves into his past, and spends a fair amount of time driving around his hometown of Brighton, chatting to his apparently imaginary friends Ray Winstone, Blixa Bargeld and Kylie Minogue.

Drenched in rich colour and with, naturally, a stunning soundtrack, this is absolute perfection from a truly unique artist.