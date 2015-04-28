Mirror Queen: Scaffolds Of The Sky

From their psychedelic album artwork, guitar warps and sci-fi sound effects right through to the tinny Johnny Thunders-esque vocals, Mirror Queen are firmly rooted in nostalgia, even if theirs is a sound that spans two decades.

A trip back to the garage-rock fuelled streets of their hometown of NYC circa 1973 their second album’s title track leaps from slow acid trips to catchy rock’n’roll riffs, whereas Quarantined shifts into progressive metal with reverberating vocal harmonies and crunching guitars recalling the heavy, grunge-soaked shores of the early 90s.

Vocalist Kenny Kreisor can master anything from garage and hard rock to grunge with his versatile, volatile voice, skipping through sounds as easily as the band’s unashamedly experimental riffs.

Vagabondage gives a heavier edge to the album, and yet as a whole Scaffolds Of The Sky sounds anything but confused, merging myriad classic rock genres into one smoky haze with a strong, metallic aftertaste./o:p