Lunar Mantra: Genesis

“Forged under fire and water, Lunar Mantra is a visionary guide and aural journal of the arcane steps we take, undergoing metamorphosis of divine evolution.”

Bold and some might even say pretentious words there from this Glasgow four-piece, but they reveal, if nothing else, the sort of lofty ambitions and vision sometimes lacking in British bands. Pleasing to report is that the otherworldliness and ambition of the band’s communications are echoed in the songs on this, their debut recording.

The long, drawn-out riffs and driving percussion are classic second-wave black metal, while the spiralling guitars and deep, cavernous vocal approach give this a very contemporary occult metal vibe. The group also utilise a heavy ambient component, the three metal tracks here bookended by almost 10 minutes of immersive and ritualistic sounds with a shamanistic vibe that somehow seems apt.

Perhaps a greater integration between the two styles of music could be achieved next time round, but this is a very promising debut that stands apart from the crowd enough to be remembered.