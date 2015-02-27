Lamb Of God and Killer Be Killed collide in Sydney

In the days between Soundwave festivals, Australia has played host to some stellar Sidewave gigs showcasing the biggest and hottest bands in rock and metal. But none are more metal than tonight. At black-walled, dingy Metro in Sydney, the pitters and headbangers are gathering for a very special performance from Lamb Of God. A LoG gig in itself is going to be unrivalled chaos but they’re not the only reason the Metro is packed to the rafters – Killer Be Killed are in the house.

KBK made their live debut just a few days previous in Melbourne and now they’re supporting one of the biggest metal bands on the planet to over 1000 sweaty, drunken Aussies. The Metro is an odd venue with its large pit area and tiered standing section at the back, but it’s ideal for the crushing heaviness this supergroup deliver with its pummelling PA and all encompassing darkness.

From the off, enigmatic frontman Greg Puciato is diving headfirst into the throng before him as he screams bloody murder to Fire To Your Flag. As the band have only one record, the set doesn’t differ too much from their Soundwave debut except the ordering. However, now KBK are playing an indoor venue instead of an outdoor stage, the true ferocity comes alive with each member hurtling themselves around the stage in a dizzying 100mph masterclass of how to lose your fucking mind. Max Cavalera commands the crowd with his infamous growl and overbearing personality, Troy Sanders skulks around the stage like he owns it while throwing his guitar all over the place and Greg Puciato trying his best to get up close and personal with everyone in the audience.

As they climax on Wings Of Weather And Wax and Snakes Of Jehovah, the adrenaline reaches bursting point as guitars are thrown into drums, drums are kicked everywhere and the band disband to a deafening applause. With two more shows lined up at Soundwave this weekend, let’s hope there are more in the pipeline.

And now the million dollar question: how do you follow such an energetic and frantic display? Luckily, Lamb Of God have the answer – Desolation. As Randy stands on his platform centre stage to watch over his people, the Metro is transformed into a sea of anger, bile and aggression with a surging crush of bodies flying around the room.

With no new album to plug, it’s a greatest hits set from the Richmond brutalisers. Ruin, Hourglass and Laid To Rest thunder past and rattle the teeth of those at the back, tonight Lamb Of God are at the top of their game. The punishing breakdown to Walk With Me In Hell sends Sydney into spasm and circle pits envelope the width of the venue. Often bands get asked about differences between crowds across the world and it has to be said that Australia are going HARD tonight – although that could be down to LoG’s tightening, gruelling grip on everybody throughout their 75-minute set.

There’s little in the way of crowd banter minus the thank yous and recognition that Lamb Of God are on the other side of the world and still able to attract such a devoted audience. An audience that are willing to cause themselves serious harm when the iconic Redneck speeds into town to snap bones while Randy’s signature snarl echoes across the land down under, it’s only Black Label that can end such a night of heavy metal majesty. The wall of death opens and the crowdsurfers make themselves known as the heaviest band in town show Aus what Virginia do best. Lamb Of God rarely disappoint and tonight this another chapter in the book of slaying. Fuck.