Kylesa: From The Vaults Vol. 1

If you don’t already know Kylesa then you need to sit down and have a good, long, hard think about things. They’ve proved over five studio albums and numerous EPs that they can proudly stand alongside their better-known peers from the sludgy South.

This collection of rare, unreleased and previously unfinished songs is a great stopgap for old fans waiting for a new album, and as an introduction to anyone who may not have yet dabbled. Throw in a couple of sweet covers (Buzzov.en and Pink Floyd) and you end up with a decent mixed bag retrospective that shows the band in all their glory, from their debut through to 2010’s masterful Spiral Shadow.

The alternate versions are the real gems. The version of Bottom Line here is a sprint compared to the one on 2005’s To Walk A Middle Course, and the reworking of Between Silence And Sound comes across as a more ethereal yet grim affair than the 2006 Time Will Fuse Its Worth version, which can only be a good thing.