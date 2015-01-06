King Diamond: Dreams Of Horror

Reborn in gruesome splendour after weathering a triple-heart bypass operation, King Diamond seems determined to re-establish himself as metal’s master of ghostly terror.

Triumphant comeback shows, renewed endorsements from Metallica and the exciting prospect of a new studio album aside, it is the strength and depth of the great Dane’s catalogue that demands the highest praise and Dreams Of Horror attempts to encapsulate its myriad wonders across two discs, tracks selected by the King himself. As with all such endeavours, there are some glaring omissions – no A Mansion In Darkness and, much to Grandma’s dismay (we imagine), no Tea – but if the purpose of the exercise is to engage a new generation of metal fans while saluting 30 years of horrifying brilliance, this compilation hits the crucifixion nail squarely on its gleaming bonce.

Metal historians may point to early classics like Halloween, The Family Ghost and Welcome Home as evidence of King D’s worth, but more recent and less-celebrated fare like Heads On The Wall and Never Ending Hill are every bit as powerful, not least because long-time guitarist Andy LaRocque has the talent to match his master’s supreme charisma. In essence, this is 110 minutes of heavy metal genius.

Via Metal Blade