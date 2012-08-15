King Crimson: Live In Argentina, 1994

Never mind the visuals. Unless your idea of DVD heaven is marvelling at Adrian Belew’s ponytail or trying to make out Robert Fripp in the shadows, the real selling point of this double DVD-A is the mighty ensemble playing of the newly reconvened King Crimson.

These two complete shows from ’94 – matinee and evening – feature the fabled ‘double trio’ line-up of guitarists Fripp and Belew, bassists Tony Levin and Trey Gunn, plus twin percussionists Bill Bruford and Pat Mastelotto.

Diehard Crim botherers will be familiar with most of these live songs from 1995’s B’Boom, also recorded on the same Argentinian tour, but the cleaner sound and separation sharpens the depth and brings out the rich textures of Fripp and Belew in particular.

Much of the set is made up from that year’s mini-LP Vrooom and 1995 follow-up Thrak, though there are ravishing versions of 70s perennials Red and Larks’ Tongues In Aspic Part II.