“It won’t win over the doubters, but it’s neither as lightweight nor cheesy as some would have it”: The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Originally released in 2003, and notable for being both Martin Barre’s studio swansong and the last album under the band name for 17 years, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album is viewed as a curio.

A mix of re-recorded versions of old, festive-themed Tull songs, a handful of snow-dusted new tracks and flute-heavy versions of traditional classical pieces, it raised the question: had Ian Anderson overdone it on the eggnog?

Quite possibly, but in truth it wasn’t that much of an outlier in their canon. Like the 70s ‘folk trilogy’ and even Aqualung, it drew on Anderson’s fascination with tradition, religion and myth.

Birthday Card at Christmas (2024 Remix) - YouTube Watch On

This box set – four CDs plus Blu-ray – won’t win over the doubters, but it’s neither as lightweight nor cheesy as some would have it. The original album remains a wintry gem. Anderson’s voice might have lost its power, but new versions of 1968’s finger-wagging Christmas Song and the eternally stirring Ring Out, Solstice Bells are lent an intimacy that suits them.

A line can be traced from the lively Birthday Card At Christmas and Jack Frost And The Hooded Crow back to Songs From The Wood. But a hotel lobby lounge jazz version of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen is distinctly less alluring.

Ring Out Solstice Bells (2024 Remix) - YouTube Watch On

The three remaining CDs offer a sharp 2024 remix of the original, the previously released Christmas At St Bride’s 2008 live album, and an unreleased Yuletide live album recorded at St Bride’s in 2006 and credited to The Ian Anderson Band. The latter will be of most interest to fans, not least because of a radically reworked take on Aqualung. (The Blu-ray, featuring Dolby Atmos and surround sound mixes of all three albums was unavailable when Prog went to press).

Even in this expanded form, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album isn’t going to displace Aqualung or Thick As A Brick as anyone’s favourite Tull record, but it captures both the festive spirit and Anderson’s own unique worldview. The perfect present? Not quite. But it’s more than just a stocking filler.

The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas is on sale now via InsideOut.