Jess And The Ancient Ones: Second Psychedelic Coming...

The Second Psychedelic Coming marks the return of Finland’s favourite coven, showcasing a sophistication and maturity rarely accomplished throughout the current crop of bands attempting a 60s psych-inspired occult revival.

Darkly psychedelic pop and moody garage rock blend seamlessly as strong, lilting vocals intone reverences to occult sciences and odes to LSD pioneer Albert Hoffman – outlining the strange trip Jess And The Ancient Ones are currently undertaking since chart success and a recent US tour supporting King Diamond.

Comprising an album that will undoubtedly reward the listener with repeated plays, the songs are expertly woven in smoky layers that slowly unravel as swirling lead guitar mingles with swells of Hammond organ, trumpets and flutes evoking scenes of sultry conjuration, incense-clouded invocations performed on Persian rugs.

Complex arrangements unfold, as opposed to the simple, drug-frazzled jam style and repetition of bands that attempt similar ideals. A work that should surely propel the band to a wider audience.