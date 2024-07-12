“Steeped in 60s folk and psychedelia, exponents of Latin American, African and Indian elements – rare for European prog artists”: Jade Warrior’s Borne On The Solar Wind – The Vertigo Albums

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

While never as acclaimed as many contemporaries, Jade Warrior were at the vanguard of early 70s British progressive music. Steeped in the folk and psychedelic blues of the late 60s, they were also enthusiastic exponents of Latin American, African and Indian rhythmic elements – rare for European progressive rock artists of the time.

Initially a trio of guitarist Tony Duhig, flautist/percussionist Jon Field and bassist/vocalist Glyn Havard, Borne On The Solar Wind collects the three albums they made for the Vertigo label. Their 1971 eponymous debut captures the eclectic mix of styles, which characterised their early output.

A Prenormal Day In Brighton boasts early Jethro Tull vibes colliding with shades of Gentle Giant; while Masai Morning alternates sections of wafting flute and light African percussion with more frenetic percussive workouts and distorted guitar. Sundial Song sandwiches folky urgency between ethereal beginning and end sections.

Masai Morning (2022 Remaster) - YouTube Watch On

Later the same year, with drummer Allan Price now a member and contributions from saxophonist Dave Connors, the band launched second album Released. More direct and mainstream, it moved away from some of its predecessor’s more experimental leanings.

More obvious rock influences creep in on insistent, conga-driven opener Three Horned Dragon King; and the band does smoky jazz with Water Curtain Cave, while embracing their folk roots with tracks like the smooth, dreamy Yellow Eyes.

Three Horned Dragon King (2022 Remaster) - YouTube Watch On

With 1972’s Last Autumn’s Dream, Jade Warrior lost their way somewhat. Many tracks feel like glorified jams or attempts to build something out of minimal musical ideas – such as Lady Of The Lake, which promises much in its first minute or so but ultimately doesn’t go anywhere.

There is much here that is worth savouring, but ultimately Borne On The Solar Wind (which follows 2023’s Wind Borne - The Island Albums 1974-1978) documents a band still a bit stuck in the 60s and struggling to evolve a clear vision and stronger songwriting.

Borne On The Solar Wind – The Vertigo Albums is on sale now via Esoteric.