The Jabra Move Style Edition on-ear headphones look and feel great and their sound quality is pretty good too. They don't fold away and can lag when it comes to watching movies but on the whole, they're a great option for the money.

The home page for the Jabra Move Style Edition features a video of a man wearing a set of these on-ear wireless headphones while dancing around a city. He appears to have little regard for his safety or street cred, but we get what the Danish company is trying to say: these headphones sound so good, and give you so much freedom, that you'll just want to let yourself go.

Considering their affordable price, that's a pretty appealing prospect. But does the reality live up to the glossy marketing? To find out, I put a pair of these neat on-ear headphones to the test.

Jabra Move Style Edition review: Design

'Style Edition' sounds very fancy, but the only difference between these and the standard Jabra Move Wireless headphones is they come in three new colours – Titanium Black, Gold Beige or Navy (I particularly like the Gold Beige, as it gives the product an air of luxury). Otherwise, the design of these closed-back cans is identical, so expect a lightweight stainless-steel headband dressed in a slightly cushioned matt fabric, coupled with plastic ear cups that are clad with soft, synthetic leather.

They feel fairly premium in the hand, partly due to the headband-adjusting mechanism being so smooth and robust. And, more importantly, they're cool and comfy and as a result, I didn't want to tear them off after 20 minutes of listening. On the downside, the Jabra Move Style Edition don't fold away, meaning they'll take up more space in your luggage. And neither are these cans ideal for wearing at the gym, since they don't clamp tightly enough to your head to withstand rigorous exercise.

As for the controls, the play/pause and volume controls on the left ear cup, alongside a 3.5mm input. Holding down play/pause activates the voice assistant on your smart device, and with omnidirectional mics built in, Siri or Google Assistant should hear your words loud and clear.

The right ear cup is home to a Bluetooth pairing button, along with a micro-USB port, which is used to charge the headset. People with big thumbs, beware: the buttons are tiny, meaning it's easy to press something you didn't mean to. Oh, and they're a little on the soft side for my liking, too; hit the volume up or down button and it can be hard to tell if you've pressed anything.

Jabra Move Style Edition review: Features

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra claim these on-ear headphones will give you 14 hours of listening from a single charge. That's by no means terrible – it should keep you going for the duration of a long-haul flight – but a quick browse of our guide to the best headphones for music will show you that other products offer much more.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 , for example, will give you a whopping 30 hours. That said, if the Jabra cans run out of juice, you could just insert a cable into the aforementioned 3.5mm input and enjoy unlimited wired listening.

In terms of audio smarts, these headphones are powered by Jabra's signature digital signal processing, along with a 40mm driver inside each ear cup. How do they sound? We'll discuss that in the next section. One thing we will say, though, is that you can pair two devices at once, meaning you can easily switch between your smartphone and your tablet.

Unfortunately, I did detect some lag while using the Jabra Move Style Edition with my home entertainment set-up – that's one of the downsides of Bluetooth 4.0. If you want to avoid such issues, we recommend finding some headphones with support for Bluetooth 5.0 or later.

Oh, and if the video I mentioned earlier inspires you to do some freestyle dancing around the house and garden, you'll be pleased to know that the Jabra Move Style Edition headphones operate wirelessly at distances of up to 10 metres. Just make sure the neighbours aren't watching!

Jabra Move Style Edition review: Sound

Though the Jabra Move Style Edition headphones are priced towards the budget end of the market, Jabra has an excellent track record when it comes to making headphones – especially in-ears – so I was fairly confident they would sound good. And, once I had wriggled the ear pads around a bit to ensure a snug fit on my lugholes, they did.

It didn't matter whether I played a rock anthem like Crazy Crazy Nights by Kiss, a ballad or a bleeping, bouncing dance tune, the Jabra Move Style Edition headphones performed with class and delivered a balanced listening experience. The mids sounded clear, the vocals rich and smooth, and while the bass wasn't as thunderous as some people might like, I found it to be just about right.

These being on-ears, isolating background noise was a bit of a problem and, as previously mentioned, a bit of wriggling was required to ensure a satisfactory level of immersion. But on the whole, I was happy with the outcome, especially considering the price.

Jabra Move Style Edition review: The alternatives

The Jabra Move Style Edition headphones are a snip, but if you want to spend even less, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 . They're no.1 in our guide to the best budget wireless headphones , they come with noise cancelling technology and around 30 hours of battery life. They just happen to sound fantastic, too.

If you're happy to splash a bit more cash, then there's a lot to like about the AKG K371-BT wireless Bluetooth headphones. Channelling the spirit of professional studio cans, these generously sized over-ears offer outstanding clarity and a massive 40 hours of battery life – though they might be a little bulky for some tastes.

