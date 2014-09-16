Incite: Up In Hell

Having a frontman who’s a relation of one of the biggest names in metal is undoubtedly a double-edged sword for Incite.

While it no doubt affords them opportunities that may come harder to other bands, the inevitability of living in the shadow of a metal titan such as Max Cavalera can’t be an easy thing when trying to carve out your own musical identity. Despite this, Richie Cavalera and co have progressed in doing this with each release, and new album Up In Hell only helps matters. While offering nothing really groundbreaking, it’s the no-nonsense, effective songwriting that helps continue this progression. Pit-friendly tracks such as Rightful Spot and Losing Grip stomp and groove in fine style amongst the thrashier moments of songs such as WTF to give a more satisfying musical experience than previously seen from the band, even despite Richie’s uninspired vocals. Incite deserve to be taken on their own merit and with this new album the Arizona crew continue to move out from under that giant shadow.

Via Minus Head