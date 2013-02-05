Heart In Hand: Almost There

With a respectable scattering of releases and tours with Dead Swans, Gallows and It Prevails to their name, this south-coast crew have swiftly proved themselves a clever, catchy and classy addition to the British-born melodic hardcore family.

Thanks to beautiful, melodic passages, euphoric songwriting, passionate vocals and crafty, bittersweet twists, Almost There is an exciting reminder that this band play by no one’s rules but their own. Seeped in rage, frustration and hope, the album is well constructed and, thanks to producer Pedro Teixeira, it hits a perfect balance between the raw and the polished.

The ambient guitar work, gripping breakdowns and playful attitude to tempos that complement Charlie Holmes’s frantic tones indicate this album will make for some emotional live performances – gut-wrenching pseudo-ballad Our Atlantic could be truly epic. Featuring guest vocalists from Bury Tomorrow, Death Of An Artist and Mallory Knox, this album is a must for fans seeking to hold one hand to their heart as well as a fist in the air.