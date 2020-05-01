Havok have nailed 21st century thrash with new album V

Havok’s fifth is the sound of a band weaponising their accumulated experience. Multiple layers of guitar and bass complement and battle each other in a dizzying barrage that still adheres to the standards established by their 80s thrash forebears.

The straight-forward attacks of Fear Campaign and Merchants Of Death are built around savage riffs and brazen choruses, but the slow-burn Interface With The Infinite and Panpsychism’s journey through gnarled basslines, gang shouts and pulsating riffs offer more intricate assaults. Although retro-

minded, Havok sound sharp and as furiously relevant as ever even as we struggle onward through difficult times.