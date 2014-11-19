Hatebreed, live in London

Celebrating a whopping two decades together as a band, Hatebreed stormed the Camden Underworld last night for a party like no other. Here's what superfan Beez thought of it...

The Crowd Is Bonkers Before A Note Has Been Played

Before the band even hit the stage, there’s a room long singalong to War Pigs and the riff in Iron Man, people on top of one another’s shoulders and dudes and girls bouncing like the floor has turned to lava in anticipation of this room going off like last month’s milk. Your doom awaits you, indeed.

When Gigs Become Memories For Life

Tonight was always going to be special. A band celebrating their 20th anniversary in a ridiculously tiny venue in front of an audience that have always shared drops of blood, beads of sweat and living for this with tonight’s headliner. In fact, it’s fair to say the insanity and non-stop chaos in tonight’s crowd is as important as the band themselves. Energetic hardcore kids tag in full-on bruisers as earlier material and latter day heaviness trade setlist choices. It’s hard to imagine that anyone here tonight will forget this show.

A Hatebreed 20th Anniversary Setlist Is Nuts

Hands up if you ever thought you’d ever see Hatebreed rip through the entire Under The Knife EP? The final breakdown in Proven making The Underworld get straight-up ignorant? Barney from Napalm Death coming out to join in Live For This. It doesn’t matter that he doesn’t know the song (much to the hilarity of the boys on stage), tonight is all about having as much fun as possible and every second of tonight is a riot.

Jasta Is The Man

Sometimes your writer sits and wonders who is truly better out of Stone Cold and The Rock? Sometimes it’s Reign In Blood or Master Of Puppets? A lot of the time, it’s who’s the coolest frontman in rock music: Chino Moreno or Jamey Jasta? It’s the doctor of style, his underrated rapping and the owner of that velvet voice versus a lyrically motivational ball of energy whose unrelenting dedication to promoting rock and metal is an inspiration. There is no wrong or right answer, it just feels like a right time to point out that Jamey Jasta is the fucking shit. “Don’t die!” is his solid advice before I Will Be Heard tonight. With the reaction it’s met with, it’s easy to see why it needed the warning.

They Really Want To Play Download 2015

Yeah. Jasta is also a man on a mission as he is rallying the troops to secure Hatebreed a slot on the Download bill. On this kind of form and in a year that will see them on the victory lap of their 20th Anniversary, it would be an almighty shame to not see that dream become a realisation.