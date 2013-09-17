GraViL: Thoughts Of A Rising Sun

With a well-received EP and a couple of singles already under their belts since forming back in 2005, London crew GraViL release their debut full-length. With its melting pot of melodic death metal, thrashy moments and fair sprinkling of core touches, there is the room for a lot of things to potentially go horribly wrong on this album.

However, with tracks such as opener Structurally Unsound easily flitting between its aggressive punch and clean vocal singalong choruses – and the musical triptych of Something Worth Chasing, the imaginatively titled instrumental Interlude and title track bringing on the epic – GraViL have used their strong songwriting talent to bring these musical strands together in a way that works very well.

Thoughts… can be difficult to listen to at times without the obvious influences from the likes of In Flames and Chimaira springing to mind, but when the music is executed this well, that is no bad thing.