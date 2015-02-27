Goat Semen: Ego Svm Satana

South American extreme metal has a hard-earned reputation for its unique atmosphere – an inevitable outcome of the sheer logistical struggle involved in making music at all in countries where no suitable infrastructure or societal support exists.

As a result, the intensity and pure venom that drips from every last barbaric note of Ego Svm Satana is predictably overwhelming; this is vicious, blackened brutality delivered by a none-more-kvlt Peruvian death squad and they play as if their lives depend on it.

More importantly, however, Goat Semen have the vital songwriting chops and collective chemistry to enable them to stand apart from the furious, Satanic hordes.

Whether blasting away at full pelt, as on the 77-second Holocausto, or plunging deeper into Cthulhu’s lair on the swarming hate attack of Warfare Noise and Hambre’s ominous sprawl, their long-awaited debut album bristles with malevolent intent and the kind of all-or-nothing passion that only the truly hellbent can summon.

Visceral, violent and dark as all unholy fuck, Ego Svm Satana is a crazed and compelling missive from the deepest recesses of the underground./o:p