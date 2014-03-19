Galahad: Seize The Day

There’s a real sense of momentum building up in the Galahad camp. They’re currently remixing 2007’s Empires Never Last, their concert list includes Celebr8.3 in June and they’re also releasing three EPs over the year. The first of these, Seize The Day is the first of these, and it’s a life-affirming slice of their soundworld.

Originally appearing on 2012’s Battle Scars, that title track comes in two flavours here: the original full version, (buffed and polished nicely by mixmeister Karl Groom) and a full-on single mix that fillets out the more ponderous elements, ramps up the electro and heads for the dance floor to celebrate life, fragile life.

Re-working one of their mid-80s tunes, 21st Century Painted Lady is a sweeping, beautifully produced power ballad, and they’ve even put an instrumental version on here so you can sing or solo along.

Bug Eye from (‘99s Following Ghosts) is revisited and revamped here too, its machine-like rhythms working well on a great marriage of old-school neo brains and nu-skool production smarts (treading that fine line well). The 12-minute live version here gets rousing applause and closes a quality release. Seizing the day, indeed.