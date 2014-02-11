FutureAges: 002 E.P.

When punk became fashionable in 1976/77, everyone forgot that there were some bands called ‘punk’ who were actually rather progressive: the likes of Talking Heads and Television, for instance. And this is hugely relevant to FutureAges, because those influences clearly run through this five-track EP.

Led by vocalist Natasha Fox, who sounds like Siouxsie Sioux with dabs of Marianne Faithfull, what this four-piece create is an agitated style that mixes in the more illuminated approach of the new wave era, with inspiration from Roxy Music, Here & Now and Swell Maps.

They’re still finding their range, which means sometimes the band inevitably sound frustrated that they can’t yet find the full expression for their ambition. Despite this, there’s still much to admire. Courage Of A Coward is angrily innovative, while Missing Misery offers up howls of vulnerability, and Belamoure is dysfunctionally affectionate.

Daryl S. Tattoo is a guitarist able to smear atonal creativity across more contemplative passages, thus giving full rein to Fox’s aloof charisma. And there are enough moody-yet-merry moments on display to show that this is a band with epic aspirations.