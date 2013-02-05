Free Fall: Power & Volume

The latest in a long line of Swedish retro-rock outfits including Witchcraft, Graveyard, Abramis Brama, Horisont, Spiders, Skånska Mord, Graviators and Marulk, Stockholm’s Free Fall are on a mission to blast the past into the future.

Having The Soundtrack Of Our Lives guitarist Mattias Bärjed and The International Noise Conspiracy drummer Ludwig Dahlberg in their ranks somewhat sets them apart from the pack, but their mash-up of AC/DC, Motörhead, UFO, The Stooges, The Who and Led Zeppelin will sound familiar to anyone with even a casual interest in the burgeoning revivalist scene.

None of which is to say that Power & Volume isn’t enjoyable, of course. It does what it says on the tin, and more – odes and anthems to paying dues, playing loud, living fast and dying young set to a soundtrack that slips and slides from in-your-face to mellow and moody with consummate ease.

Hard to credit it’s their first outing, particularly given its vintage vibe and nonchalant swagger. Classic hard rock and catchy to boot.