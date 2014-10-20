Feed The Rhino, live in London

On a particularly drunken and sweaty Friday night at the Underworld in Camden, the band perhaps primarily known for their ballbusting live show are just about to hit the stage. With three albums now under their collective belts, Kent's bearded hardcore crew have sold out tonight's London date and from the off it's easy to see why...

Before a note has even been played, frontman Lee Tobin is climbing atop the baying crowd in front of him. Then, with arms aloft and mic firmly gripped – it’s on. Launching full force into Behind The Pride it’s a wall-to-wall warzone in what has become an underground bunker for the wild-eyed and violent. As pits open and close like a gurning sarlacc, the FTR boys continue to hurl themselves onto the shoulders of fans – with the crowd happy to follow suit.

Despite the latest album The Sorrow And The Sound hitting shelves in June, this run of dates in October is the so-called album cycle tour. While some bands might tour the week of release of even slightly before, FTR have allowed the album to settle and digest with their legions of fans so there’s no “Oh here’s the new one” groan throughout the solid almost hour-long set.

That being said, it’s the material from their blistering second LP that leaves the faithful down front bruised and cheering for more. From the anthemic The Burning Sons to the full-body gutcheck of Tides (seriously when that scream kicks in, move out the way) – it’s an aural onslaught from one of the best live bands in the UK today.

Never one to be pigeonholed, Feed The Rhino have always strayed away from the ‘hardcore’ tag and tonight they prove they’re ahead of everyone at what they do – nothing but a sonic punch in the face. And if tonight’s performance is anything to go off it won’t be long before we see FTR tighten their grip on the UK live scene and step up to Islington Academy territory or even the Electric Ballroom. We saw the same happen with letlive. and this could be just as vital and impressive.