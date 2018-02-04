Erdve - Vaitojimas album review

Lithuania’s Erdve follow the blackened hardcore path; caustic riffs and scorched vocals are the order of the day and their debut album trains its gaze on the darkest recesses of humanity. Vocalist Vaidotas leads the charge with an electrifying performance that seethes with aggression yet the band can progress organically through raging guitars and swirling chaos to scratch at occasional glimpses of light that illuminate the shadows beneath – all within the opening title track. Isnara allows some breathing room along with melancholic, simpler structures during the opening phrases before Erdve recharge their anguish through raw screams and engulfing drums. The sorrowful textures of instrumental Apverktis and the contrasting fire of Atraja stands Erdve apart from the crowd and in Vaitojimas this quartet have gotten off to an excellent start.