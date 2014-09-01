Trending

Electric Citizen: Sateen

The new Ohio doomsters get into the 60s psych groove.

By Prog 

You can quickly see why this Ohio foursome have been compared to Blood Ceremony and Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats.

Not because they sound anything like these bands, but due to a strong philosophical connection to the West Coast psychedelic scene of the late 1960s. You can almost sniff Moby Grape or Pearls Before Swine, and there’s also a whiff of Blue Cheer. But like the best contemporary bands of this ilk, what Electric Citizen do is use these inspirations as a springboard to move into musical areas which have more to do with today’s approach than any efforts to bend in the nostalgic breeze. Opener Beggar’s Need even nods a little towards The Devil’s Blood, having a melodic shine as well as an underground riff. Magnetic Man might grace an album from Sir Lord Baltimore, as could Future Persuasion, while _Hawk Nightingale _has a doomy mystery that nods at early Hawkwind. Final track Ghost Of Me is a disciple of Jefferson Airplane’s Surrealistic Pillow album. Led by vocalist Laura Dolan, Electric Citizen have a real grasp on the era that has most inspired them. It makes Sateen a charismatic introduction. MD

