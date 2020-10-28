Draconian’s Under A Godless Veil: a glorious marriage of gothic doom and gnostic cosmology

Exactly five years on from the release of the critically acclaimed Sovran, gothic doom pioneers Draconian raise the bar once again, inspired by gnostic cosmology and the story of Sophia, the goddess of wisdom. Heike Langhans’ bewitching vocals are pushed even more to the fore as the band spread their musical wings further, at times tipping a cap to the ethereal soundscapes of Cocteau Twins (Burial Fields) and post-rock (Sleepwalkers). The doom-laden funeral march The Sacrificial Flame is a stunning slow-burner and the gloomy cinematic brooder Night Visitor could reverberate across the wider metal world and beyond.