Diablo Blvd: Follow The Deadlights

Belgium quintet Diablo Blvds’s third album marks their move to Nuclear Blast.

It sees them working with Jay Ruston and Paul Logus, the powerhouse production duo behind Anthrax’s Anthems and Steel Panther’s Feel The Steel to name a few.

Their individual-yet-familiar sound has developed with an eclectic range of facets: a consistent Southern hard rock core interwoven with aspects of 80s goth rock and nods to a staggering range of influences, not least The Cult, Down and of course, their reference point Corrosion Of Conformity. You can even draw comparisons to Locust-era Machine Head and Danzig. This could have resulted in a confused mess, but they’ve tossed all the best ingredients into their brimming cauldron and the outcome is a delectable soup of unique metal. This is no doubt Diablo Blvd’s most accomplished album yet, building upon their Black Label Society-inspired roots with riffs that owe more to melodic death and groove metal than Southern rock, and boasts a professional songwriting sheen many bigger names could learn a thing or two from.

