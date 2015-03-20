Deke Leonard: Reissues

Taking a two-year sabbatical from Man in 1972, albeit an initially enforced one, freed up Leonard to bring a far more eclectic set of material to the table. Out went the extended jams and meandering workouts, replaced by a cohesive yet diverse collection of concise 70s rock, rootsy R&B and pop-informed acoustic whimsy.

1973’s Iceberg (8⁄ 10 ) is marginally the stronger of the pair, crisply produced and a genuinely undervalued gem. Razorblade And Rattlesnake neatly reworks The Allman Brothers’ Whipping Post riff into Hot Rats-era Zappa-esqe shape, shot through with a touch of that peculiarly English Canterbury-scene vibe.

The Atlantic-rippling influence of The Band is also within earshot, most notably on Jesse and Lisa, fine cuts of superior Americana both. The more straightforward blues of I Just Can’t Win and Ten Thousand Takers sit relatively staidly alongside the more progressive The Ghost Of Musket Flat and future Man staple 7171 551, but add scope to a broad and accomplished palette.