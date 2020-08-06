The stage is where Dee Snider is at his best, and one of rock’s finest frontmen is captured here in peerless form. Filmed last year at several festivals, including Bloodstock Open Air, this DVD/Blu-ray/CD package features material from his 2018 solo album, For The Love Of Metal, as well as Twisted Sister classics such as We’re Not Going To Take It, plus a ramming cover of AC/DC’s Highway To Hell. It’s all delivered at a frenetic pace, with Dee’s motormouth charisma utterly compulsive. Someone really should put out a version solely with his hilarious banter with the crowd. The DVD and Blu-ray also have a career-spanning interview, while fiery new studio track Prove Me Wrong is included as a bonus on the accompanying CD, proving the man has lots yet to offer. Thankfully, Dee is still a musical maniac.

Buy For The Love Of Metal Live on Amazon