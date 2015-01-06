Death Wolf: III: ÖSTGERGÖTLAND

Having started life in 2000 as Devil’s Whorehouse, you might expect some sort of Misfits-esque horror punk from Death Wolf’s third album.

But, although the likes of Wall Of Shields and Black Sunlight certainly kick like they’re wearing several pairs of size-11 DMs, there is a much wider range of influences and feels to be found here.

Album opener Sea Wolf is a vibrant slice of epic Viking metal, echoing Hammerheart-era Bathory, whilst the title track combines the doomy glory of early Grand Magus with the gothic undertones of Type O Negative. In fact, there is a very Swedish feel to the whole album. Stegeborg brings to mind the doom-laden grooves of more recent Candlemass and is as epic as it is miserable – in a good way, of course. It’s a doomy, gloomy, crusty punky sort of affair that also touches on epic Viking/black metal, and yet despite the myriad influences never seems to lose focus. In fact, the main question is why we haven’t been hearing more of these Swedes before? If you’re looking for a dirtier, doomier Amon Amarth, then Death Wolf are just the ticket.

Via Century Media