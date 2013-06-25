Death Valley High: Positive Euth

They look like early My Chemical Romance and sound like a twisted hybrid of System Of A Down and Thrice, but Death Valley High have completely reinvented themselves from the melodic post-hardcore rockers they once were, swinging from one musical extreme to the next.

Will Haven and Ghostride fans should recognise singer Reyka Osburn, but with DVH he really goes to town, mixing sharp punches of dark pop-punk and brutal screams.

After the chaos of snappy opener Bath Salt Party, the four-piece’s wacky side vaporises in a puff of clove smoke, with whispers of post-punk and third-wave emotional hardcore on the slo-fi Cinema Verite and the Thursday-ish Batdanse. Elsewhere, there’s a whiff of Mindless Self Indulgence on the electro-punkish single How2Kill and even Rob Zombie on the heavy grind of Blood Drive.

Despite this being Death Valley High’s third album, Positive Euth manages to sound as fresh and vibrant as a debut.