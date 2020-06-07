Currents’ The Way It Ends: an uncompromising yet accessible call to arms

Connecticut bruisers Currents’ second album snaps at the blistering heels of their 2017 debut, The Place I Feel Safest. Boasting stronger songwriting and some mainstream-bothering choruses, their fusion of metalcore, post-hardcore and punk dissonance has never sounded as potent. The disquieting ambience of the intro sets the tone before a nihilistic salvo of A Flag To Wave and Poverty Of Self blows the door off its hinges via an onslaught of frenzied blastbeats and anguished bellowing. The tangle of rage and beauty of Let Me Leave is immediately addictive, while Origin and Split’s electronica-laden melodic aggression brings to mind Architects at their most anthemic. The Way It Ends is an uncompromising yet instantly accessible call to arms.