Coliseum: Anxiety's Kiss

Post-punk is clearly back in the public eye. The Pop Group, Gang Of Four and Wire are currently touring, rumours of a new Killing Joke album on the horizon abound and Coliseum’s fifth album is about to be released.

To be fair, while the Louisville trio have been making gradual steps over three records towards the above-mentioned sound, their ties to the hardcore punk community that birthed them remain robust: they’re on Deathwish Inc and can still belt out ragers like Escape Yr Skull when the fancy strikes.

However, guitarist/vocalist Ryan Patterson has added more delay and he’s also introduced tasteful keyboards to the animated We Are The Water and the rhythmic thumping of Wrong Goodbye.

Hardcore-punk, post-punk, whatever, Anxiety’s Kiss is a solid showing, though Sharp Fangs, Pale Flesh’s ‘She’s got me on my knees’ lyric/metaphor will elicit a yawn./o:p