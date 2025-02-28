“An already fabulous performance feels even more vital… sudden twists and turns are thrillingly kinetic”: Camel’s 3-disc reissues of Mirage and Moonmadness

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Camel never quite made it into prog’s top flight – but they remain hugely influential, and no progressive rock collection is complete without Mirage and Moonmadness.

Originally available on 2023’s retrospective Air Born box set, these remastered and remixed versions of arguably their best two albums have now been released as standalone items for the discerning consumer.

Both are presented here as two-CD plus Blu-ray boxes, including plenty of unreleased extra tracks, plus new stereo and 5.1 mixes from Stephen W Tayler, who’s surely mounting a serious challenge to Steven Wilson as the hardest working remixer in prog. Tayler has already done exemplary work for the likes of Van der Graaf Generator and Hawkwind, and these mixes continue that trend, bringing out new dynamics in the music while staying true to its spirit.

In contrast to the fuggy post-psych of Camel’s debut LP, 1974’s Mirage grabs attention from the off, with the chopped metallic chords of Freefall crisp and explosive in Tayler’s mix. An already fabulous performance feels even more vital, its sudden ascents, twists and turns thrillingly kinetic.

The Traveller (Decca Studios Demo Session / 15th July 1973) - YouTube Watch On

The Tolkien-referencing The White Rider is now a widescreen production as Peter Bardens’ synth solo fizzes with furious energy while Andy Ward sounds like he’s grown an extra set of limbs behind the drum kit. The epic Lady Fantasy is a showcase for Andy Latimer’s lyrical guitar playing – in many ways the real ‘voice’ of Camel.

Tayler’s mix emphasises the lushness of the arrangements

Of the previously unheard tracks, Autumn is a reflective ballad while The Traveller is a terrific slice of prog boogie. The latter also forms part of an alternative demo version of Mirage which feels more live and less dry than the final product.

After the commercial breakthrough of 1975’s The Snow Goose, Moonmadness was Camel’s most successful album, their deeply melodic instincts combining with an increasingly prominent jazz rock vibe. Tayler’s mix emphasises the lushness of the arrangements, with the complex but seemingly effortless Chord Change polished to a translucent sheen.

Lunar Sea (Remastered 2023) - YouTube Watch On

The haunting Spirit Of The Water plugs into Britain’s rich seam of bucolic mysticism, while Another Night is a taut, propulsive rocker with a crunching outro. But it’s Lunar Sea that remains the album’s dazzling highlight – Tayler has some fun with its tripped-out, spacey opening, before Latimer’s piercingly pure lead cuts loose over Doug Ferguson’s throbbing bass.

A team-playing band rather than grandstanding individualists, Camel’s music bypasses the brain and goes straight for the heart.

The box set editions of Mirage and Moonmadness are on sale now via Esoteric Records.