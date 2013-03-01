Bleed From Within: Uprising

Since the release of their studio diaries in December, it was obvious how excited these Scots were to unleash this. It’s not hard to see why. Uprising is an honest, pureblood metal album with a euphoric theme of positivity running throughout. Vicious, driven, and irresistibly headbang-worthy, it practically bleeds adrenaline.

It’s been eight years since their debut EP, but it was 2010’s Empire that captured their potential and switched up their melodic, frills-free aggression. They’ve seen a few changes since then, including signing with Century Media and seeing guitarist Martyn Evans take over from David Lennon.

But Uprising, with its richer sound and killer, no-nonsense songwriting raises the bar even higher. The restrained production certainly helps, but the true power lies with the exhilarating melodies and bloodthirsty fury snaking through tracks like Strive, It Lives In Me and Colony. Scott Kennedy’s vocals are back in full force too, and his pronunciation is sharper, giving weight to the lyrics while remaining firmly brutal.

A vocal contribution from Cancer Bats’ Liam Cornier on The War Around Us makes for some additional fun. 2013 is Bleed From Within’s for the taking.