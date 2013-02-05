Bingo: Ett Grindslagsmål i 2 Delar

Given how much exciting music emerges from the suburbs of Umeå, Sweden, someone is obviously spiking the water with essence of genius. Bingo are masters of eccentric grindcore violence, peppering their feral blasting and high-velocity hardcore with countless moments of jarring madness and a thrilling blend of male and female vocals that add to the album’s overall air of bug-eyed political indignation.

Perfecting this kind of controlled chaos is no mean feat, but Bingo nail it, switching tempos and time signatures with precision and throwing in everything from Crass-like discord and Dead Kennedys surf-punk to syncopated mathcore riffing. Bingo eschew a compositional formula and simply stick to a scabrous sonic template, which makes short assaults like Nicolaigården and (slightly) longer efforts like Gröna Vågen Är Förbi as unpredictable as they are exhilarating.

The production is crisp and muscular, with every snare hit and kick impacting with whiplash-inducing might. The whole antagonistic, crusty and thrillingly inventive blur flies by in 26 breathless minutes, just as nature intended.