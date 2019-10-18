Alter Bridge's Walk The Sky: a transformative shift in scope

Over 15 years and five albums, Alter Bridge have mastered the art of injecting often sterile arena rock with real heart and soul.

Their sixth album bears all the hallmarks of classic Alter Bridge; pensive riffery, massive, spirit-lifting vocals from Myles Kennedy and delirious solos from guitarist Mark Tremonti, but there’s also been a transformative shift in scope.

The best moments on Walk The Sky have been coated with a pulsing electronic sheen that makes Pay No Mind and Dying Light sound truly monstrous, evoking a tornado wall of rich, enveloping sound.

Even those fans who grimace at the fact Godspeed sounds like Ultravox, will be thrilled by highlight Walking On The Sky, which kicks off in an electrical storm of thunder and glistening riffs.

Sure there’s the odd bit of stodge – Tear Us Apart is particularly pedestrian - but otherwise, this is AB once again effortlessly raising the bar.