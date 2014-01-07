Alestorm: Live At The End Of The World

Taking the piss out of Alestorm is not unlike shooting fish in a barrel, and it’s probably what the band would wish for anyway. So with that in mind, here’s a hopefully pun-free critique of the new live DVD/CD from the Scottish act that have somehow now managed to exist for the best part of a decade without being keelhauled (dammit!).

Filmed in Australia and New Zealand, this grandly presented concert set is, sadly, about as funny as a dose of gonorrhoea. Call us mutinous but Alestorm’s folk-infused power metal is, at best, limited in scope.

Couple this with the fact that the so-called ‘joke’ fundamental to their very existence – how many pirates from Perth do you know? – is so far past it sell-by date that any last vestige of real comedy value vanished down the waste disposal unit mere weeks after their inception.

Sure, the live action comes with what the band call “a metric fuckton of bonus material” but it when all’s said and done it’s hard to defend the validity of the carbon footprint involved in traversing from one side of the world to the other for this utter bilge. Anyone even contemplating buying this should be forced to walk the plank.