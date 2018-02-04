Accuser - The Mastery album review

During the first wave of thrash, German four-piece Accuser enjoyed a robust decade of destruction. After imploding in 1996, they returned for a second bite of the cherry in 2008 and over the past few years have delivered a fistful of tasty sonic treats that rival their well-thought-of early material. Latest opus The Mastery resolutely sticks to an ‘If it ain’t broke’ ethos and is a potent, if predictable, 10 tracks of technical thrash. A bit like the bastard son of their classic 1989-released, benchmark-setting Who Dominates Who? and 1992’s crushing Repent, their third album since their reunion has plenty of shredding solos courtesy of relative new recruit Dennis Rybakowski to please the faithful, not least Solace In Sorrow and Mission Missile. The fiendishly catchy The Real World is their finest moment and the primal, pummelling number could be a crossover hit.