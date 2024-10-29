ZZ Top announce Elevation Tour dates for 2025

ZZ Top have added a new run of dates to their ongoing Elevation Tour. The Texan trio's spring schedule begins on March 5 at the Civic Center in Dothan, AL, and wraps up at the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, AR, on April 12. Tickets are on sale now.

The shows will give fans another chance to see how Elwood Francis, who took over bass guitar duties after Dusty Hill's death in 2021, is settling into his role. In an interview with Bass Player earlier this year, Francis was keen to emphasise that he still sees himself as a fill-in, not a replacement.

“When I first started doing it, Dusty was just sick and going home for a few weeks," he said. "It was entirely different; I was just helping out.

"We'd done some gigs when Dusty passed, and by that time, I wouldn't say I was comfortable because I'm still not fucking comfortable. But I had a piece of paper on the riser for the first two shows if I got in trouble, and by the third show, I got rid of that, and just did the show.

“It's just weird. Dusty is their bass player. I'm not the bass player. I'm not in the band. I'll never be in the band. I shouldn't be in the band."

ZZ Top's next show on the Elevation tour is at the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks , CA, this evening (October 29). Full dates below.

ZZ Top Elevation Tour 2024/2025

Oct 29: Thousand Oaks Fred Kavli Theatre, CA

Oct 30: Anaheim City National Grove of Anaheim, CA

Nov 01: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Nov 02: Primm Star of the Desert Arena, NV

Nov 03: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Nov 06: Rio Rancho Rio Rancho Events Center, NM

Nov 08: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live, OK

Nov 09: Tulsa River Spirit Casino Resort, OK

Nov 10: Paducah The Carson Center, KY

Nov 12: Chattanooga Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, TN

Nov 14: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Nov 15: Gary Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, IN

Nov 16: Rockford Hard Rock Casino Rockford, IL

Nov 18: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Nov 20: Kansas City Midland Theatre, MO

Nov 21: Waukee Vibrant Music Hall, IA

Nov 23: Dodge City United Wireless Arena, KS

Nov 24: Lubbock Buddy Holly Hall for the Performing Arts, TX

Mar 05: Dothan Civic Center, AL

Mar 06: Mobile Saenger Theatre, AL

Mar 09: Pompano Beach Amphitheater, FL

Mar 10: Fort Myers Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Mar 12: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, FL

Mar 14: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Mar 18: Hiawassee Anderson Music Hall, GA

Mar 19: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Mar 21: Fayetteville Crown Theatre, NC

Mar 22: Augusta Bell Auditorium, GA

Mar 23: Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, AL

Mar 26: Tifton John Hunt Auditorium, GA

Mar 28: Bowling Green SKyPAC, KY

Apr 01: Nashville Brown County Music Center, IN

Apr 02: Shipshewana Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, IN

Apr 03: Flint FIM Capitol Theatre, MI

Apr 05: Champaign State Farm Center, IL

Apr 06: Milwaukee The Riverside Theatre, WI

Apr 08: Cincinnati Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Apr 11: Cape Girardeau Show Me Center, MO

Apr 12: Forrest City East Arkansas Community College, AR

