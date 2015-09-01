Zebrahead set to Walk The Plank

Zebrahead have confirmed their 12th album will be released next month.

Walk The Plank is issued on October 13 via Rude Records ahead of the pop punk outfit’s UK tour.

On the album title, bass player Ben Osmundson says: “Touring all the time and travelling can be a bit of a pirate’s sort of life so it fits in that sense. So in a way it’s about taking a chance in life and walking the plank of life. It could also just be too much rum in the Mai Tai – but that’s another story.

“It’s one of our best sounding records to date. We wanted it to sound like you’re in an arm wrestling competition at the beach while doing a keg stand. Hopefully it’ll take you on that journey before the ice in your cocktail melts.”

A lyric video for album track Save Your Breath can be viewed below.

ZEBRAHEAD UK TOUR 2015

Nov 21: Southend Chinnerys Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Academy 2 Nov 23: Nottingham Rescue Rooms Nov 24: Leeds Stylus Nov 25: Glasgow Garage Nov 27: Manchester Academy 3 Nov 28: London Brooklyn Bowl Nov 29: Oxford O2 Academy 2 Nov 30: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms Dec 01: Bristol The Marble Factory

WALK THE PLANK TRACKLIST

01. Who Brings A Gun To A Gunfight? 02. Worse Than This 03. Headrush 04. Keep It All To Myself 05. Running With Wolves 06. So What 07. Save Your Breath 08. Walk The Plank 09. Under The Deep Blue Sea 10. Wasted Generation 11. Battle Hymn 12. Kings Of The Here And Now 13. Freak Show