Your Favourite Machine Head Songs Revealed

Over the weekend on the Metal Hammer Facebook page we posed you growing rabble of metalheads (over 1.2 million of you) a question – "What is your favourite Machine Head song?" And over 1000 comments later, this is YOUR top ten tracks from Machine fucking Head.

1. Imperium (taken from Through The Ashes Of Empires, 2003)

2. Clenching The Fists Of Dissent (taken from The Blackening, 2007)

3. I Am Hell (Sonata in C#) (taken from Unto The Locust, 2011)

4. Darkness Within (taken from Unto The Locust, 2011)

5. Blood For Blood (taken from Burn My Eyes, 1994)

6. Beautiful Mourning (taken from The Blackening, 2006)

7. Davidian (taken from Burn My Eyes, 1994)

8. Aesthetics Of Hate (taken from The Blackening, 2006)

9. Blood Of The Zodiac (taken from The More Things Change…, 1997)

10. Block (taken from Burn My Eyes, 1994)

