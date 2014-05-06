Your Band Could Play Camden Rocks — Just Send us a demo!

Camden Rocks hits London for a weekend of kick-ass music at the end of the month, and your band could be up on the Classic Rock stage with the best of them!

Classic Rock is taking over the Jazz Cafe on Parkway on May 31, getting rid of the trombones and trumpets, installing some Marshall stacks (probably), and opening the doors to hordes of rock fans.

If this sounds like the kind of night you’d like your band to be part of, just send us a demo. Classic Rock’s crack team of experts will select a winner, who’ll get to tread the boards at a venue that’s played host to all sorts of music legends.

To enter, just email breakingbands@teamrockradio.com. Be sure to include:

your name

a contact number

your band’s mp3

or a link to a video

For more information, listen to Breaking Bands on TeamRock Radio, weekdays from midnight.

Visit the Camden Rocks website.