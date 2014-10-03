Yorke album tops 1m downloads

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke’s solo album has notched over a 1.2million downloads since he launched it via filesharing service BitTorrent last week.

And while some of those are the cut-down free version of _Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes _– rather than the full version that costs £3.68 – BitTorrent bosses say they’re “very happy” with the results.

Yorke described the launch as an experiment, saying: “If it works well it could be an effective way of handing control of internet commerce back to people who are creating the work.”

BitTorrent said the exercise helped prove there was more to their service than piracy.

Meanwhile, the Entertainment Retailers Association reports that vinyl sales for 2014 have already exceeded those of last year. A total of 829,243 discs were purchased in 2013, but 844,122 have changed hands so far this year. It’s expected the annual total will top one million.