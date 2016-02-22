Yngwie Malmsteen to release World On Fire

Yngwie Malmsteen is set to release his next album World On Fire.

The Swedish guitar icon also hints that his 10th studio record could be out in April.

He tells Seymour Duncan: “I spent two years working on it, touring, recording, touring, recording. And that’s actually much better in a way.

“Back in the day I would write the songs then rehearse them with some musicians, then go and do a backing track and we’d record it, mix it, learn the songs to go play them on tour, then do it all again. That way isn’t necessarily conducive to making the best music.

“So in a very backhanded way, this weird twist of fate in the music industry has actually made it a more inspiring environment. I can write anytime and record anytime. My recording studio is always open, 24 hours. I can just record when I want and it’s a beautiful thing.

“The album is finished and it’s been delivered to the label in Japan so I would expect it to be released in about two months from now.”

Malmsteen said last February that he wasn’t working to a tight schedule on the follow-up to 2012’s Spellbound.

He’s also scheduled to tour North America in April, with one date planned at Mexico City’s Teatro Metropolitan in May.

Apr 06: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC

Apr 08: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Apr 09: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Apr 10:San Diego Humphreys Concerts By The Bay, CA

Apr 11: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Apr 13: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Apr 15: Kansas City Uptown Theater, CO

Apr 16: Salina Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, KS

Apr 17: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 18: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Apr 20: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Apr 21: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 24: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 25: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

Apr 26: Indianapolis Old National Centre, IN

Apr 27: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TY

Apr 29: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

May 01: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

May 02: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

May 04: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

May 05: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

May 06: Westbury NYCB Theatre, NY

May 07: Hampton Casino Ballroom, NH

May 19: Mexico City Teatro Metropolitan, MX