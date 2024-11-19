At last! Yngwie Malmsteen launches range of multivitamin gummies

In this week's edition of News We Never Saw Coming, guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen has launched a range of multivitamin gummies. The gummies, which are available in the "supplements" section of Malmsteen's website, contain a lengthy list of ingredients including vitamins A, C, D2, E and K, pantothenic acid, magnesium, 154% of the daily recommended amount of folate, and a bunch of other things that are presumably good for you.

"At 61 years old playing shows back to back travelling the world, this is what I take and I wanted to make it available for you guys," advises Malmsteen, who, it must be said, doesn't look a day over 60.

According to the sales blurb, "Malmsteen, the legendary rock star and guitar virtuoso known for his lightning-fast solos and neoclassical style, has stepped into the world of health and wellness with his latest creation: Yngwie Malmsteen's Force.

"Always a larger-than-life figure, Yngwie’s focus on peak performance extends beyond music and into personal well-being. His new line of multivitamin gummies is designed for those who, like him, demand the best from their bodies."

But wait. There's more.

"With his bold stage presence and a lifestyle fueled by passion and intensity, Yngwie knows the importance of maintaining energy and health," the blurb continues. "These multivitamin gummies are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, providing the perfect boost to keep anyone feeling powerful, focused, and ready to conquer the day.

The gummies are packaged in bottles of 50 and come in three favours – cherry, raspberry and strawberry. Each bottle costs £33/$39.99.

In tangential news, Steeler, Malmsteen's first US band, have just released their first new song in 40 years, accompanied by their first-ever video. Give Me Guitars (Or Give Me Death) is out now, but doesn't feature Malmsteen.