Y&T hit studio to celebrate 40 year career

Dave Meniketti says a new Y&T album will be out next year – after a retrospective release to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

The frontman with the iconic rockers says he is putting together a compilation to be released this year in honour of the band’s 40 years in the business.

And it will be followed up by their first new album since 2010’s Facemelter.

He tells NI Rocks: “We’re working on another thing that hopefully might get released before the end of the year. I can’t really say much more about it, but it’s kinda going to be a celebration of our 40th year in business. A retrospective sort of thing. We’re working on that currently.”

On a new record, he adds: “That will probably happen next year. We’ll have to carve out the time in advance so that we can be certain that we can get into the studio and finish the record. We’ve been so busy on the road, it’s not conducive to sitting down and writing and keeping that flow going. That at least is the plan, we’ll see what happens.”