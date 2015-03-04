Y&T confirm return to UK

Y&T have confirmed a 12-date UK tour at the end of the year.

It’s the last leg of a wider European trek that kicked off in Spain and takes in Norway, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

The band just completed a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund the making of a documentary – they secured nearly $59,000 after setting a $26,000 target.

Mainman Dave Meniketti said: “In the past we’d ask a record company or a big corporation for funding – and in exchange, sign away our rights and artistic control. But we can do it differently, and tell the story the way it should be told, uncut, with all the nitty-gritty, the stories you want to hear, in a film you want to see.”

Meniketti last month revealed the follow-up to 2010 album Facemelter wouldn’t appear until 2016 as a result of the band’s touring schedule.

Oct 28: Southampton Brook

Oct 30: Bilston Robin 2

Oct 31: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 1: Cardiff Globe

Nov 3: Manchester Academy

Nov 5: Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 6: Newcastle O2 Academy

Nov 7: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 8: Buckley Tivoli

Nov 10: Dublin Opium Rooms

Nov 11: Belfast Limelight

Nov 13: Oxford O2 Academy