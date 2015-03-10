Xandria working on EP for summer release

Xandria are working on an EP that will include new songs, reworked versions of older tracks and a handful of cover versions.

The German symphonic metallers will follow up 2014 album Sacrificium with the as-yet-untitled EP, set for a summer release. It is being recorded at Sandlane Studio in The Netherlands.

Xandria say: “Everything we are recording right now will end up on this yet-to-be-titled EP. Not only it will contain three brand new tracks. No, here comes the fuzz – we are also going to have two remakes of Xandria classics and one or two cover versions for you.”

In 2013, Xandria split with singer Manuela Kraller and brought in Dutch singer Dianne Van Giersbergen.