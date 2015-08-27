WWE NXT is coming to the UK

It’s no secret that Metal Hammer are fans of WWE and it’s safe to say that we are bouncing off the walls at the news NXT is coming to our shores this winter.

To the uninitiated, NXT is the developmental area of WWE where Superstars are born and skills are honed and characters crafted in front of a live audience week after week. It’s already given us Kevin Owens, Sasha Banks, Neville, and Paige – and the current breed are creating huge waves in professional wrestling with Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Bayley, Emma and Samoa Joe.

So it’s pretty obvious why we’re excited, and here’s WWE COO Triple H asking you the important question in an EXCLUSIVE video.

But these live shows aren’t the only reason we’re excited, the Wembley event will be broadcast LIVE on the WWE Network as part of an NXT Takeover! This will be the first time a WWE event has been broadcast live from the UK in years, so we need to show ‘em how it’s done. Full dates below:

December 10: Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle December 11: The SSE Hydro, Glasgow December 12: Sheffield Arena, Sheffield December 13: Empress Ballroom, Blackpool December 14: Capital FM Arena, Nottingham December 15: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff December 16: The SSE Wembley Arena, London

Tickets go on sale Friday August 28 at 9AM GMT through www.livenation.co.uk.

