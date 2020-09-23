Would you pay $7,500 for your own personalised Steel Panther song?

Losing earnings due to the current global pandemic has forced musicians into ever more inventive ways of convincing fans to part with their cash. Hot on the heels of the news that Anthrax are to launch their own Stop Spreading The Disease hand sanitiser, Steel Panther have upped the stakes by offering to record a personalised song for anyone willing to pay $7,500 for the privilege.

“Pick any song from Steel Panther’s catalog and they will record a NEW version with lyrics inspired by you, just for you,” states a posting on the LA rockers’ website. “The band will deliver a full rock song finished to a quality comparable to songs on their albums. The band will do up to two lyric revisions prior to recording the song.”

“We will set up a zoom meeting with the band and talk about what you want in your song and pry as much information out of you as humanly possible. We want your song to be good!”

“Once lyrics have been approved, this product is non-refundable.”

Take our money!

Actually, don’t. Just our little joke, there. Tee hee.

